Chinese mainland punishes Taiwan company related to die-hard separatist
BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday announced bans on a Taiwan company related to Shen Pao-yang, also known as Puma Shen, who is a die-hard supporter of "Taiwan independence," from making deals or cooperating with organizations, businesses and individuals in the mainland.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, announced the punishment on Sicuens International Co., Ltd., a company led by Shen's father, noting that the mainland will also take other necessary measures against the company.
According to Zhu, the company engages in trade and business cooperation with certain mainland enterprises in pursuit of economic benefits.
"The mainland side will never allow enterprises related to die-hard 'Taiwan independence' supporters to seek profits in the mainland," said the spokesperson.
In October last year, the office announced punishments on Shen and the Kuma Academy, an institution led by him.
The office said that Shen had been actively and systematically organizing activities promoting "Taiwan independence." He has also deliberately promoted "Taiwan independence" and "anti-China" ideologies, particularly targeting the young people in Taiwan.
Meanwhile, the Kuma Academy has openly fostered violent "Taiwan independence" individuals under the guise of training and outdoor activities.
