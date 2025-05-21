Mainland criticizes Lai's "hypocritical gesture"

Xinhua) 08:14, May 21, 2025

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday called Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's proposal of cross-Strait dialogue "on equal terms" a hypocritical gesture attempting to revive dialogue based on his new "two states" theory.

"Only by recognizing the fact that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China will cross-Strait dialogue and consultation have a basis to resume," said Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, when commenting on a speech made by Lai and his media interviews on Tuesday.

Lai's recent remarks repeated his separatist stance and underlined his desire to achieve his aims by force and with the support of external actors, Chen said.

Lai has hyped the so-called "mainland threat," incited cross-Strait confrontation and advanced economic decoupling measures, Chen added.

Only by ceasing separatist provocations can cross-Strait relations improve, and only through enhanced exchanges and cooperation can tension across the Strait ease, Chen said.

He reiterated that nothing Lai does can alter the fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, nor can it hinder the historical trend toward national reunification.

The spokesperson reaffirmed the mainland's commitment to upholding the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, and opposing all forms of separatist activities and external interference.

"On the basis of the one-China principle, we are willing to engage with all political parties, groups and individuals in Taiwan to discuss political issues between the two sides and other matters related to advancing the process of national reunification," he said.

