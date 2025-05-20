Protests erupt in Taiwan as Lai approaches one year in office
TAIPEI, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Protests broke out in Taiwan over the past few days as the island's leader Lai Ching-te was about to reach his first year in office.
Demonstrators took to the streets in large numbers in Taipei, Taichung and other cities, to voice anger over what they see as poor governance and ineffective policymaking by the authorities.
On Monday afternoon, crowds of vehicles and people assembled outside the Kuomintang (KMT) headquarters in Taipei. The protest convoy later marched toward the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) headquarters in a show of dissent.
KMT Chairman Eric Chu attended the rally to show support, joining the crowd in chanting slogans. This past year has been a year of misfortune for Taiwan and a year of worsening cross-Strait tensions, Chu said.
KMT Secretary-General Justin Huang added that during the DPP's nine years in power, long-standing issues such as low wages and declining birthrates have remained unresolved, while cross-Strait relations have only deteriorated.
Sunday afternoon, the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) also held a rally in Taichung. Hundreds of protesters braved the heat, protesting against perceived judicial injustice and deepening social divisions under the current authorities.
A university student on site surnamed Lin said, "We have no idea where the authorities are taking us. All we see is endless political infighting."
A recent poll released by Taiwan's United Daily News shows that among those surveyed, more than half expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the island's leader and believed that Taiwan's society has become more divided over the past year.
