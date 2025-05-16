Taiwan region not approved to take part in World Health Assembly

China has decided not to approve the Taiwan region's participation in the 78th World Health Assembly, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Thursday in response to reports that the region has again failed to receive an invitation to the gathering this year.

The Taiwan region's participation in events of international organizations, including the World Health Organization, must follow the one-China principle, which is also a fundamental principle confirmed by United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and World Health Assembly Resolution 25.1, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Thursday.

"China's Taiwan region, unless given approval by the central government, has no basis, reason, or right to participate in the WHA," Lin told a regular news conference.

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities have adhered obstinately to a "Taiwan independence" separatist position, making the political foundation for the region to participate in the WHA no longer exist, he added.

China's disapproval aims to safeguard the one-China principle and uphold the seriousness and authority of the UNGA and WHA resolutions, Lin added.

The 78th WHA is set to open in Geneva on Monday and last for nine days.

For some time, the DPP authorities and a handful of countries have attempted to reverse the course of history blatantly, distorted UNGA Resolution 2758 on purpose, and attempted to challenge the one-China principle, Lin said.

"They are essentially trying to challenge not only China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also international justice and prevailing consensus as well as the post-war international order," he said.

China's decision to not approve the Taiwan region's participation has gained wide understanding and support from the international community, which shows that commitment to the principle is where global opinion trends, and the arc of history bends, Lin said.

The spokesman also warned the DPP authorities against "Taiwan independence" moves.

"No matter what the DPP authorities say or do, it does not change the fact that Taiwan is part of China, nor can it stop the trend toward China's ultimate and inevitable reunification," Lin said.

