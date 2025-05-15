Passenger ferry services across Taiwan Strait surge during holiday: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:49, May 15, 2025

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Passenger trips aboard ferries shuttling between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan surged during the May Day holiday, marking a year-on-year increase of 127.3 percent, according to a press conference.

During the five-day holiday starting May 1, more than 180 ferry trips were operated, carrying over 29,000 passengers, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at the press conference on Wednesday.

The cross-Strait passenger ferry services operated along four routes -- Xiamen to Kinmen; Quanzhou to Kinmen; Mawei to Matsu; and Huangqi to Matsu.

Moreover, during the holiday, mainland cities such as Fuzhou, Xiamen and Quanzhou introduced ticket-free entry measures at tourist spots for Taiwan compatriots, Chen said.

Passenger terminals arranged dedicated staff to explain relevant policies, offer travel advice and provide assistance with transportation routes, he added.

