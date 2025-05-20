WHA again rejects Taiwan province proposal

09:35, May 20, 2025 By Zheng Wanyin ( Chinadaily.com.cn

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks on Monday in Geneva at the plenary session of the 78th World Health Assembly. (Zheng Wanyin/China Daily)

The World Health Assembly, the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organization, on Monday decided not to include in its agenda a proposal on the participation of China's Taiwan province in the annual assembly as an observer.

The decision was made by both the general committee and the plenary session of the 78th WHA.

This is the ninth consecutive year that the global health agency has rejected such a proposal.

Speaking at the first plenary meeting of the assembly, Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, said the proposal blatantly challenges the authority of the UN and the postwar international order.

"This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the 80th anniversary of the recovery of Taiwan province," he said.

"Taiwan province's return to China is an integral part of the outcomes of the victory in World War II and the postwar international order. The UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 and World Health Assembly Resolution 25.1 have long since resolved the issue of China's representation, including that of the Taiwan province."

"For many consecutive years, the WHA has rejected such a proposal, thereby upholding the authority of the UN and the postwar international order. The fact clearly shows that the path of 'Taiwan independence' is a dead end and is once again doomed to fail."

Chen also pointed out that it is the separatist activities pursued by the Democratic Progressive Party authorities of Taiwan province in recent years that have eliminated the political foundation for Taiwan province's participation in the assembly, and that, under the one-China principle, the engagement of Taiwan province with the WHO is not subject to any difficulties or obstacles.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson's remarks in response to the 78th WHA's rejection of the province-related proposal, the Chinese central government attaches great importance to the health and well-being of the compatriots in Taiwan province, and has made proper arrangements for the province's engagement in global health affairs under the one-China principle.

The spokesperson said the central government has approved the participation in WHO technical activities by 11 batches of 12 health experts from Taiwan province over the past year, and under the framework of the International Health Regulations, Taiwan province can promptly access health emergencies information from the WHO and report such information to it.

Chen also underlined the above points in his remarks during the assembly, saying, "The proposal hyping up about the so-called gap in the international pandemic prevention system is completely inconsistent with the facts."

"The one-China principle is a consensus of the international community," Chen added. "To date, 183 countries have already established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle."

The 78th WHA, themed "One World for Health", runs through May 27. Attended by delegations from all 194 WHO member states, it brings together high-level country representatives and other stakeholders to address global health challenges.

