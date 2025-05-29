Chinese mainland affirms commitment to cross-Strait exchanges, cooperation

Xinhua) 10:00, May 29, 2025

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland will continue to actively promote exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait to benefit compatriots on both sides, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, emphasized that the mainstream public opinion in Taiwan, which advocates for peace, development, enhanced exchanges and cooperation, cannot be ignored. "The desire of people across the Strait to strengthen bonds and the enthusiasm of Taiwan compatriots to participate in events like the Straits Forum cannot be suppressed," he told a regular press briefing.

Authorities are accelerating preparations for the 17th Straits Forum, with details to be announced soon, Chen added. Since its inception in 2009, the forum has served as a vital platform for fostering extensive cross-Strait interactions and cooperation.

Chen criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities for imposing restrictions on people from Taiwan attending the forum, calling it another attempt to obstruct cross-Strait exchanges. "This once again exposes their malicious intent to suppress people-to-people exchanges and proves that Lai Ching-te's claims of willingness to engage with the mainland are nothing but empty words," he said.

