Think tank launched in Taiwan to promote peaceful reunification of motherland

Xinhua) 08:38, May 26, 2025

TAIPEI, May 25 (Xinhua) -- A new think tank was launched in Taiwan on Sunday, aiming to promote the peaceful reunification of the mainland and Taiwan, and to dispel misconceptions about cross-Strait relations on the island.

The think tank, Sanhe practice institute, will focus on promoting cross-Strait affinity, peaceful exchange and cooperation, according to its founders.

The think tank is initiated by the New Party, with participation from the Labor Party and other political parties in Taiwan, as well as young people from various sectors of society.

During the institute's inaugural seminar, Wu Cheng-tien, chairman of the New Party, delivered remarks emphasizing that the party's mission has remained unchanged over its 32-year history: pursuing the peaceful reunification of the motherland.

Wu said that the institute will provide a legitimate platform for people in Taiwan to express their desire for reunification openly.

At the event, the institute also released its first white paper on cross-Strait strategic thinking. Divided into four chapters, it explores topics such as how to break the constraints imposed by Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the "code" to cross-Strait peace.

"This is just the beginning," said Li Sheng-feng, vice chairman of the New Party, expressing his hope that the seminar will continue to gather collective wisdom and contribute to Taiwan's future and the cause of peaceful reunification.

