Chinese military urges U.S. to stop fanning flames on Taiwan question

Xinhua) 10:03, May 30, 2025

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday urged the U.S. side to stop fanning the flames on the Taiwan question, stressing that such behavior would only backfire.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to reports of U.S. military commanders' groundless accusations against Chinese actions related to Taiwan.

Taiwan is part of China. Resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese, which brooks no external interference, Zhang reiterated at the press conference.

"For the cross-Strait situation, there is no factor more destabilizing than the provocations made by the 'Taiwan independence' separatists and the disruptions by foreign forces," Zhang said.

It is legitimate, necessary, lawful, and justified for the Chinese side to take actions to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Zhang told reporters.

Responding to reports of the U.S. side building up its military presence against the so-called "China's threat," Zhang noted that mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation are the right path for the two countries to engage with each other.

"The U.S. side should stop conjuring up a 'powerful enemy' for itself, whether intentionally or unintentionally," Zhang said. "Such imagination is irrational and extremely dangerous."

The Chinese military will make all-out efforts to enhance its combat readiness and firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, the spokesperson added.

