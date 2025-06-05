China's finance ministry issues 12.5 billion yuan of treasury bonds in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 10:58, June 05, 2025

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday issued this year's third batch of yuan-denominated treasury bonds -- worth a total of 12.5 billion yuan (about 1.74 billion U.S. dollars) -- in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The issuance included 3.5 billion yuan of two-year bonds, 3 billion yuan of three-year bonds, 3 billion yuan of five-year bonds, and 3 billion yuan of 10-year bonds, according to the ministry. These bonds have respective interest rates of 1.49 percent, 1.52 percent, 1.6 percent, and 1.75 percent.

This latest issuance has been well-received among investors, with the total bid amount coming in at 3.96 times the amount in circulation, the ministry said.

Last month, it announced that it would issue six batches of yuan-denominated treasury bonds in the HKSAR this year, with all six batches totaling 68 billion yuan.

