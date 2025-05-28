China's finance ministry plans to issue 68 bln yuan of treasury bonds in HK this year

Xinhua) 14:03, May 28, 2025

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Finance said Wednesday that it will issue a total of 68 billion yuan (about 9.46 billion U.S. dollars) in renminbi-denominated treasury bonds in six batches in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2025.

The first two batches, totaling 25 billion yuan, were issued in February and April.

The third batch of 12.5 billion yuan is scheduled to be issued via tender on June 4.

Specific issuance arrangements will be announced on the website of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Central Moneymarkets Unit, the ministry said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)