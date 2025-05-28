Home>>
China's finance ministry plans to issue 68 bln yuan of treasury bonds in HK this year
(Xinhua) 14:03, May 28, 2025
BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Finance said Wednesday that it will issue a total of 68 billion yuan (about 9.46 billion U.S. dollars) in renminbi-denominated treasury bonds in six batches in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2025.
The first two batches, totaling 25 billion yuan, were issued in February and April.
The third batch of 12.5 billion yuan is scheduled to be issued via tender on June 4.
Specific issuance arrangements will be announced on the website of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Central Moneymarkets Unit, the ministry said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China unveils supportive measures to boost sci-tech innovation bond issuance
- China issues local gov't bonds worth 1.24 trillion yuan in Q1
- China issues first batches of 2025 special treasury bonds
- China's finance ministry to issue 12.5 bln yuan of RMB treasury bonds in HK
- China conducts outright reverse repos totaling 800 bln yuan in March
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.