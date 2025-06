We Are China

China's icebreaker Xuelong 2 opens to visitors in S China

Ecns.cn) 13:18, June 03, 2025

Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, docks at Xiuying Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 2, 2025. (China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Xuelong 2, China's first domestically made icebreaker, opened its decks to the public for 5 days in Haikou after completing China's 41st Antarctic expedition.

People pose for a photo with Xuelong 2 at Xiuying Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 2, 2025. (China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

People visit Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2 at Xiuying Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 2, 2025. (China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

