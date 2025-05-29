Chinese Young Pioneers concludes national congress

Xinhua) 15:16, May 29, 2025

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Young Pioneers (CYP), a national organization for children, concluded on Wednesday its ninth national congress, which adopted resolutions on the work report of the eighth CYP work committee and on the amendment of the charter of the CYP.

The congress underscored the need for the CYP to pass on the traditions of revolution, inherit and develop Chinese cultural heritage, uphold fundamental principles while breaking new ground, and ensure well-rounded development of its members.

The congress called on the CYP to unite, educate, and guide hundreds of millions of young pioneers to always be ready to contribute to building China into a strong country and advancing national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization.

A total of 217 members were elected to the ninth CYP work committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)