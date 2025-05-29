Bangladeshi mangoes enter China for the first time

Xinhua) 08:51, May 29, 2025

CHANGSHA, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A shipment of three tonnes of fresh mangoes from Bangladesh arrived in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, on Wednesday night, marking China's first import of mangoes from Bangladesh.

Upon arrival, customs officers at Changsha Huanghua International Airport promptly verified shipping labels, phytosanitary certificates, and conducted on-site inspections of the packaging and fruit appearance. The shipment was later cleared with no abnormalities found.

The mangoes are a Bangladeshi geographical indication product, known for their fine texture, high sugar content, and rich floral and tropical aroma. The fruit will be distributed through e-commerce platforms, supermarkets, and fresh produce chains across China, according to Hunan BabaiLi Holding Group, the importer.

Previously exported mainly to the Middle East and the EU, Bangladeshi mangoes are now entering China, with the importer estimating over 100 tonnes in the first year.

In July 2024, China approved the import of fresh mangoes from Bangladesh. To facilitate the shipment, Changsha Customs offered end-to-end support, including policy consultation and quarantine approval. At the airport, a dedicated "fresh express" team ensured fast, on-arrival inspection with a customized clearance plan.

Bangladesh is expected to produce around 2.7 million tonnes of mangoes in 2025, with about 5,000 tonnes planned for export, according to the country's Department of Agriculture Extension.

The northwestern region of Chapainawabganj, known as the "mango capital," is famous for its high-quality, chemical-free mangoes. In recent years, Chinese bagging technology, a safer alternative to chemical pesticides, has gained popularity among local growers.

In 2024, China's fruit trade saw steady growth. Fruit exports reached 8.54 billion U.S. dollars, up 20.9 percent year-on-year, while imports totaled 19.45 billion U.S. dollars, an increase of 6 percent from the previous year.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Bangladesh. In recent years, bilateral economic cooperation has deepened significantly, with China serving as Bangladesh's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years.

