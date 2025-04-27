2025 Chinese Government Training Programs for Bangladesh launches

April 27, 2025

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen delivers a speech during the inauguration ceremony in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 23, 2025. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

DHAKA, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh has hosted the inauguration ceremony of the 2025 Chinese Government Training Program for Bangladesh.

The event, held on Wednesday, was attended by nearly 100 participants, including Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, Mirana Mahrukh, additional secretary of Economic Relations Division under the Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Nore-Alam, director general of East Asia and Pacific Wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alumni of previous training programs and media representatives.

In his speech, Yao highlighted that the Chinese Government Training Programs have not only contributed to capacity building for Bangladesh's social and economic development, but also deepened bilateral exchanges and cooperation across various sectors.

He reaffirmed China's commitment to working with Bangladesh to advance the high-quality Belt and Road initiative and to elevate the China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to new heights.

Bangladeshi officials emphasized their willingness to work closely with China in effectively implementing the training programs, while further enhancing cooperation in trade, economy, and people-to-people exchanges to bring tangible benefits to the Bangladeshi people.

