Drone show celebrates Bengali New Year, 50th anniversary of China-Bangladesh ties

Xinhua) 16:39, April 15, 2025

DHAKA, April 15 (Xinhua) -- To celebrate the traditional Bengali New Year and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Bangladesh diplomatic ties, a grand drone light show was held in front of the National Parliament House in Dhaka on Monday.

During the 15-minute show, drones lit up the dark sky with 12 creative patterns, including Bangladesh's national flower, the water lily, and symbolic representations of the China-Bangladesh friendship, such as the Chinese dragon and the Bengal tiger. The breathtaking display was visible from tens of kilometers away and captivated the audience of tens of thousands on-site.

Speaking to Xinhua, Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government, said the future of Bangladesh-China relations is very bright. "We look forward to working even more closely with China in the future, and that is what's happening. We held an investment summit where most investors came from China."

"Bangladesh has a long-standing cultural relationship with China. We are now celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties. Today's drone show will be an unforgettable event. Cultural programs like this will further strengthen the relationship between our two countries."

Arbi Akter came to the National Parliament area with a colleague to celebrate. "I hope the bond between our two countries grows even stronger. I believe we can achieve even greater things together. This relationship will bring positive outcomes in the future," she told Xinhua before the show.

Jubayer Ahmed, a local student, watched the show in awe. "I've never seen such a breathtaking display before. This is a historic event. Thanks to China for gifting us such a show."

"Our future will be brighter with China by our side. Many countries have progressed with China's support, we must move forward too. To do that, we need to strengthen our ties further," he added.

Local Bangladeshi art troupes performed traditional music and dance, showcasing their rich cultural heritage and beautifully complementing the Chinese drone display.

The large-scale drone performance, which was co-hosted by Bangladesh's Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, featured a 2,500-drone formation.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, Cultural Adviser of Bangladeshi Interim Government Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, several government advisers, and representatives from Chinese enterprises in Bangladesh and tens of thousands of local residents gathered to witness this stunning fusion of technology and culture.

