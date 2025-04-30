Chinese company undertakes surface water treatment project in Bangladesh

Xinhua) 09:55, April 30, 2025

This photo taken on April 28, 2025 shows the construction site of the Rajshahi Surface Water Treatment Plant Project in Rajshahi, Bangladesh. The Rajshahi Surface Water Treatment Plant Project in Bangladesh, undertaken by a Chinese company, officially commenced on Monday. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

DHAKA, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The Rajshahi Surface Water Treatment Plant Project in Bangladesh, undertaken by a Chinese company, officially commenced on Monday.

The project, with a total investment of 325 million U.S. dollars, was undertaken by Hunan Construction Engineering Group (HCEG) under Hunan Construction Investment Group Co., Ltd.

According to Xu Zhou, deputy general manager of International Branch Company of HCEG, the project will draw water from the Padma River, a major river in Bangladesh, for purification at the water treatment plant.

Once Phase I is completed, it will provide approximately 200,000 cubic meters of drinking water daily to Rajshahi city and its surrounding areas, helping to completely replace the reliance on groundwater and effectively addressing the issues of domestic and industrial water supply, he added.

Abdul Quader, deputy secretary of the Economic Relations Division under the Ministry of Finance, said this is not only an infrastructure project but also crucial for environmental protection and the well-being of future generations.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said that China has always been Bangladesh's most reliable development partner and a steadfast companion in its modernization process.

China is confident in its ability to build this project into another model project for the two countries, contributing to Bangladesh's economic and social development as well as improving people's livelihoods, while taking China-Bangladesh cooperation to new heights, Yao added.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Rajshahi Surface Water Treatment Plant Project is held in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, April 28, 2025. The Rajshahi Surface Water Treatment Plant Project in Bangladesh, undertaken by a Chinese company, officially commenced on Monday.

The project, with a total investment of 325 million U.S. dollars, was undertaken by Hunan Construction Engineering Group (HCEG) under Hunan Construction Investment Group Co., Ltd. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 28, 2025 shows the construction site of the Rajshahi Surface Water Treatment Plant Project in Rajshahi, Bangladesh. The Rajshahi Surface Water Treatment Plant Project in Bangladesh, undertaken by a Chinese company, officially commenced on Monday.

The project, with a total investment of 325 million U.S. dollars, was undertaken by Hunan Construction Engineering Group (HCEG) under Hunan Construction Investment Group Co., Ltd. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Rajshahi Surface Water Treatment Plant Project is held in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, April 28, 2025. The Rajshahi Surface Water Treatment Plant Project in Bangladesh, undertaken by a Chinese company, officially commenced on Monday.

The project, with a total investment of 325 million U.S. dollars, was undertaken by Hunan Construction Engineering Group (HCEG) under Hunan Construction Investment Group Co., Ltd. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)