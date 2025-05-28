C919 aircraft carry over 2 million passenger trips in two years of operation

Global Times) 14:06, May 28, 2025

A C919 passenger jet operated by China Southern Airlines takes off from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

May 28 of 2025 marks the second anniversary of home-made C919 aircraft's commercial operation.

So far, a total of 18 C919 aircraft have been delivered to Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines, with 24 routes opened, connecting 16 cities, and carrying more than 2 million passenger trips, reported the Xinhua News Agency.

