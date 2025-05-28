Languages

Archive

Home>>

C919 aircraft carry over 2 million passenger trips in two years of operation

(Global Times) 14:06, May 28, 2025

A C919 passenger jet operated by the China Southern Airlines takes off from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 14, 2025.The China Southern Airlines held a themed activity aboard the C919 aircraft on Tuesday to mark the deployment of the passenger jets for this year's Spring Festival travel rush (also known as chunyun).All three C919 jets operated by China Southern were deployed on Tuesday, the first day of this year's chunyun, to carry out 10 flights on four routes linking Guangzhou with the cities of Hangzhou, Shanghai, Haikou and Chengdu.This year's chunyun sees an increased appearance of the home-grown C919 aircraft, a symbol of China's technological and industrial advancement. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

A C919 passenger jet operated by China Southern Airlines takes off from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

May 28 of 2025 marks the second anniversary of home-made C919 aircraft's commercial operation.

So far, a total of 18 C919 aircraft have been delivered to Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines, with 24 routes opened, connecting 16 cities, and carrying more than 2 million passenger trips, reported the Xinhua News Agency.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories