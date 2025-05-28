Home>>
Fujian coast guard conducts routine patrol of waters near Kinmen
(Xinhua) 13:04, May 28, 2025
FUZHOU, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Fujian coast guard conducted a routine law enforcement patrol in the waters near Kinmen per the law on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for a regional bureau of China Coast Guard.
Fujian coast guard conducts routine patrol of waters near Kinmen
