Fujian coast guard conducts routine patrol of waters near Kinmen

Xinhua) 13:04, May 28, 2025

FUZHOU, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Fujian coast guard conducted a routine law enforcement patrol in the waters near Kinmen per the law on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for a regional bureau of China Coast Guard.

