Chinese FM holds talks with Danish counterpart

Xinhua) 09:02, May 20, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Beijing, capital of China, May 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Beijing on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that Denmark was one of the first Western countries to recognize and establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China.

The two sides have always respected and treated each other as equals, developed a comprehensive strategic partnership, and created a high-level mutually beneficial cooperation led by green development, he added.

The most important experience of developing healthy and stable China-Denmark relations over the past 75 years is to adhere to the principle that all countries, big or small, are equal, and accommodate each other's core interests, Wang said.

He noted that China fully respects Denmark's sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Greenland issue and hopes that Denmark will continue to support China's legitimate position on issues related to its own sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China is willing to work with Denmark to adhere to two-way opening up, take green development as the key point to give new impetus to practical cooperation, and continue to deepen cooperation in economy and trade, scientific research and innovation, green economy and other fields, he said.

China is committed to expanding high-level opening up, which will create broader development space for foreign-funded enterprises, and Danish enterprises are welcome to invest and start businesses in China, Wang said. "We also hope Denmark can provide a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises."

Wang noted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union, and China-EU relations have shown stable and positive momentum since the beginning of this year.

China is willing to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with the European side to jointly promote the sound development of China-EU relations and hopes that Denmark will play an active role in this regard, Wang said.

China stands ready to enhance coordination and cooperation with European countries including Denmark to jointly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, Wang noted.

Rasmussen said the Danish government and parliament are firmly committed to upholding the one-China principle, willing to strengthen high-level exchanges, enhance dialogue and mutual understanding in various fields, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in investment and green transition, and intensify people-to-people and cultural exchanges to promote the robust development of bilateral relations.

"The Danish side holds an open attitude towards Chinese enterprises' investment in Denmark, and Danish enterprises are also willing to make long-term investments in the Chinese market," he added.

Denmark firmly upholds free trade and opposes decoupling, and looks forward to working with China to jointly safeguard the multilateral system and international order, and to maintain the momentum of globalization, Rasmussen said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and other international and regional issues.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Beijing, capital of China, May 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)