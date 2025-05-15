Home>>
Danish foreign minister to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:04, May 15, 2025
BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen will pay an official visit to China from May 17 to 20, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced Thursday.
