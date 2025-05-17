Conference on Chinese tea culture held in Benin

A student from the Confucius Institute demonstrates Chinese tea art at the Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou, Benin, May 15, 2025.(Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

COTONOU, May 16 (Xinhua) -- A conference dedicated to Chinese tea culture was held on Thursday at the Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou, Benin's economic capital, ahead of the International Tea Day.

The event brought together nearly 150 participants, including Beninese officials, students from the Confucius Institute in Abomey-Calavi University, and enthusiasts of Chinese culture.

The conference aimed to highlight the richness of the art of tea, which is deeply rooted in Chinese history and philosophy, organizers said.

In his opening remarks, Chinese Ambassador to Benin Zhang Wei noted that "traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices in China" were inscribed in 2022 on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

"For thousands of years, tea has transcended the category of beverage to become a unique way of life and a cultural symbol," said Zhang, expressing his hope that the conference, along with a tea ceremony demonstration and tasting session, would help Beninese participants gain a deeper understanding of this oriental tradition.

Julien Segbo, co-director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Abomey-Calavi and keynote speaker at the event, gave an overview of the history of tea, its various types, and the cultural values reflected in the tea ceremony. He also emphasized the beverage's influence on Chinese literature and art.

"For Chinese scholars and artists, tea preparation and tasting have long been a source of inspiration," said Segbo, who has conducted extensive research on Chinese culture.

The event continued with a tea ceremony demonstration by students from the Confucius Institute, followed by a tea-tasting session where attendees shared their personal experiences.

"I appreciate Chinese tea not only for its delicate aroma but also for its slightly bitter taste," said Modeste Tossa, an enthusiast of the Chinese language and culture.

Beyond its artistic significance, tea also plays an important role in promoting health and well-being, she added.

