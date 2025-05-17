Xi extends condolences over death of Uruguay's former president

Xinhua) 11:41, May 17, 2025

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday extended condolences to Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi over the death of former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica.

In his message, Xi expressed deep condolences on behalf of the Chinese government and people, and extended sincere sympathies to Mujica's family and the people of Uruguay.

As a renowned leader of Uruguay, Mujica dedicated his entire life to the well-being of the Uruguayan people and was deeply loved by them, enjoying a high reputation in the international community, Xi said in the message.

Mujica had long been committed to the development of China-Uruguay relations and made positive contributions to the cause of friendship between China and Uruguay, Xi said, adding that the Chinese people have lost an old and good friend.

Xi said he attaches great significance to developing China-Uruguay relations and looks to work with President Orsi to continue promoting the China-Uruguay comprehensive strategic partnership.

