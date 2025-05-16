Xi calls on persons with disabilities to draw strength from role models, pursue dreams

Xinhua) 14:39, May 16, 2025

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on persons with disabilities to draw spiritual strength from role models of self-reliance, overcome difficulties and challenges, and pursue their dreams.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction to a ceremony held on Friday to commend role models with disabilities and people who have made outstanding contributions in helping those with disabilities.

The ceremony came as the country marks the 35th national day of assisting persons with disabilities, which falls on May 18 this year.

