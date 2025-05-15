Xi's article on improving work conduct to be published by Qiushi Journal

Xinhua) 16:51, May 15, 2025

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on implementing the guiding principles of the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving work conduct will be published on Friday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 10th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

