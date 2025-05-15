Xi meets Chilean president

(People's Daily App) 15:07, May 15, 2025

The current international landscape is marked by instability and uncertainty. Unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise, posing serious challenges to the global economic and trade order. Against this backdrop, closer cooperation between China and Chile carries even greater exemplary significance," President Xi Jinping made the remarks when meeting with Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Wednesday, who is in Beijing for the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum.

