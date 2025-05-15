Xi replies to founder of Danish Chamber of Commerce in China

Xinhua) 13:01, May 15, 2025

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has replied to a letter from the founder of the Danish Chamber of Commerce in China, encouraging the chamber and its member enterprises to make new contributions to enhancing China-Denmark and China-Europe friendship and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.

Xi expressed appreciation for the founder's deep affection for China and the confidence of Danish enterprises in China regarding the country's future development.

China has been and will remain an ideal, secure and promising destination for foreign investors. Believing in China is believing in a better tomorrow, and investing in China is investing in the future, Xi said in the letter.

Xi expressed his hope that the Danish Chamber of Commerce in China and its member enterprises will continue to play the role of a bridge between China and Denmark as well as China and Europe, and contribute to enhancing mutual understanding and friendship, as well as deepening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides.

Recently, the founder wrote to President Xi in both his personal and chamber capacities, congratulating on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Denmark and expressing the hope to continue deepening cooperation with China.

