Quotes from Xi | Family is our first school in life

(People's Daily App) 16:28, May 16, 2025

"I'm very proud to have been born into a revolutionary family," Xi Jinping said in a 1999 interview. Influenced by strong family education and traditions, Xi emphasizes the importance of cultivating family values. May 15 marks the International Day of Families, a perfect occasion to reflect on these ideals. Watch this video featuring Xi's recollections and remarks to discover the significance of family traditions.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)