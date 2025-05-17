China releases plan to advance Digital China development

Xinhua) 10:37, May 17, 2025

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China has released a 2025 action plan to build a Digital China, outlining key initiatives in areas such as "AI Plus," infrastructure upgrades, the data industry and digital talent development, the National Data Administration said on Friday.

The plan calls for the promotion of the market-oriented reform of data resource allocation, for the accelerated development of a unified national data market, for the promotion of a data-driven digital economy tailored to local conditions, and for the comprehensive enhancement of the overall level of Digital China development.

By the end of 2025, China aims to achieve major progress in building a Digital China, with the continuous expansion of new quality productive forces in the digital industry, as well as significant improvements in the quality and efficiency of digital economic development, according to the plan.

The plan also aims for the added value of core digital economy industries to contribute over 10 percent of the country's gross domestic product, and sets goals for steady progress in building a unified data factor market, and for computing power to be increased to over 300 EFLOPS.

It outlines eight major areas for action, including institutional innovation, local brand development and "AI Plus" application.

China's digital industry generated a revenue of 8.5 trillion yuan (about 1.18 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of this year, up 9.4 percent year on year, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Friday.

This year's government work report noted that the country will "accelerate the digitalization of manufacturing, foster a number of service providers with both industry expertise and digital know-how, and bolster support for the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises."

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)