Xi calls on persons with disabilities to draw strength from role models, pursue dreams

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on persons with disabilities to draw spiritual strength from role models, overcome difficulties and challenges, and pursue their dreams.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction to a gathering held on Friday to commend role models with disabilities and people who have made outstanding contributions in helping those with disabilities.

The gathering came as the country marks the 35th national day of assisting persons with disabilities, which falls on May 18 this year.

Xi noted that persons with disabilities are an important force advancing Chinese modernization, and they are also a special and vulnerable group that needs more support and attention.

He urged efforts to further improve the social security net as well as the care and service system for those living with disabilities, and ensure their equal rights and interests.

Party committees and governments at all levels should prioritize work related to disability affairs and keep improving the quality of public services for the disabled, Xi said.

He called on federations for persons with disabilities and workers engaged in disability affairs to improve their service capacity and quality.

Xi encouraged people with disabilities to draw inspiration from role models, overcome challenges, pursue their dreams, and contribute to building a strong nation and realizing national rejuvenation.

Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, met with the representatives to the gathering and had a group photo with them.

A total of 200 role models with disabilities, along with 200 outstanding units and 60 exceptional individuals supporting disability services, were honored at the gathering.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with the representatives to a gathering to commend role models with disabilities and people who have made outstanding contributions in helping those with disabilities and has a group photo with them prior to the gathering, in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2025. The gathering was held in Beijing on Friday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

