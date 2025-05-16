Lujiazui Coffee Festival debuts in London, marking its first global showcase

People's Daily Online) 16:37, May 16, 2025

London and Shanghai—two world-renowned international cities—have long been connected through their status as global financial hubs. Today, their connection deepens through the aromatic and vibrant world of coffee.

On May 15, 2025 (London time), at the Old Truman Brewery on Brick Lane, the prestigious London Coffee Festival welcomed a milestone moment for Chinese cultural export: The Lujiazui Coffee Festival made its overseas debut, bringing 15 leading Chinese coffee brands to the "Meet China" zone, where they captivated global visitors with the richness and creativity of Chinese coffee culture.

(Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

With the joy of turning dreams into reality, this day also marked the official launch of the 10th Lujiazui Coffee Festival. Following its spring debut in London, the festival will return to its iconic home at Lujiazui Central Green in Shanghai this October, continuing its mission of cultural innovation and global exchange.

Lujiazui selects the finest: Chinese coffee aromas reach London

"We not only want to bring the best global coffees to Shanghai's Pudong, but also help Chinese coffee brands explore pathways to international markets," said Chen Bai, Organizer Representative, Lujiazui Coffee Festival.

After ten years of development, the Lujiazui Coffee Festival has become a flagship cultural event in Pudong. But the vision doesn't stop there. This year, the team behind the festival has set out to transform the event into a global launchpad—not only for Chinese coffee brands to go abroad, but also for international brands to enter China.

(Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

The London Coffee Festival, one of the world's most influential industry events, served as the first overseas destination. The 15 Chinese brands showcased in the "Meet China" section were all standout participants from past Lujiazui Coffee Festivals, each with a unique story to tell:

From Yunnan's artisanal producers like For the land Coffee, NuXiaoKa, and Yundian Coffee, to Shanghai's homegrown brands like Mobydick coffee roasters and Mumamoo; from the wetlands of Yancheng to the highlands of Xizang, Little Spoon and Nindo Coffee brought the flavor of their cities to the world stage; from cultural crossovers like Sanxingdui Museum's Duiduidui Museum Coffee and Café by the Forbidden City, to equipment innovators like CAYE, LINKBAR, TIMEMORE, and Café de Kona; and even sustainability pioneers in packaging like Rongcheng. Notably, Xuperman, the coffee brand founded by world champion table tennis player Xu Xin, added a creative highlight to China's limitless coffee possibilities.

This global step forward opens a new chapter for sharing China's coffee culture with the world—facilitating dialogue, encouraging collaboration, and strengthening the international recognition of Chinese coffee.

From local roots to global reach: A decade of growth

The story began in 2016, when the first Lujiazui Coffee Festival launched on the south riverside platform in Pudong. By 2017, it had moved to the heart of the city at Lujiazui Central Green. From just 24 brands in the first year to over 270 in the ninth edition, the festival has partnered with more than 1,200 coffee and lifestyle brands over its first decade.

Blending East and West, North and South, the event has grown into a diverse, in-depth, and ecological platform that allows visitors to taste the world's finest coffees without leaving Shanghai. Today, demand is so high that participation slots are extremely limited, a testament to the festival's influence.

(Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Rooted along the banks of the Huangpu River and nurtured in the green heart of Shanghai's financial district, the festival exemplifies Pudong's cultural DNA of innovation and openness. From pioneering China's first open-air coffee festival to launching a one-stop "urban coffee roam" experience platform, and helping establish the Lujiazui Coffee Culture Creative Industry Center, the event has grown into a key player in shaping China's coffee ecosystem.

"This debut in London is more than a milestone—it's a gateway," said Chen Bai. "The ‘Meet China' section showcases the diverse ecosystem of China's coffee culture and its rapid evolution from grassroots to global."

From spring to autumn: Let's meet again in October

Looking ahead, from Oct. 22 to 26, the Lujiazui Central Green will host a five-day celebration of the festival's 10th anniversary—its very first "birthday party."

Under the theme "A Decade of Leadership, Reaching New Heights", the 10th edition will focus on "Global Dialogue," using a dual approach of "going global" and "bringing global in" to enhance the international influence of Chinese coffee.

Following the UK debut, the October festival will introduce a dedicated "European Coffee Zone", featuring first-time appearances from top European brands. A "Mini World Coffee Expo" will also be launched, with cultural showcases from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Colombia, Brazil, and more—building a global platform for cultural and commercial exchange.

(Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

As the Lujiazui Coffee Festival celebrates its 10-year milestone in 2025, its international journey represents not just a dream fulfilled, but a fresh new beginning.

Ten years of cultivation. Ten years of transformation. Ten years of rising again.

Rooted in Pudong, the festival will continue to blossom through cross-disciplinary innovation, creating a cultural oasis in the heart of a financial city. With broader vision and global connectivity, it aspires to become a source of inspiration for the global coffee industry—a truly international hub where culture, commerce, and creativity converge.

