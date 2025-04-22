Brewing big business: the consumer market behind a cup of coffee

Xinhua) 14:01, April 22, 2025

CHONGQING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- From the volcanic soil of Colombia's Andes Mountains to the bustling streets of Chongqing in southwest China, a humble coffee bean embarks on a transcontinental voyage.

Fermented, roasted and transformed into aromatic brews, these beans took center stage at the 2025 Chongqing International Coffee Festival, which concluded Sunday in the city's Yuzhong District.

Over three days, 210 coffee-related brands from 18 countries and regions, including Colombia, Italy, France, the Republic of Korea and Vietnam, as well as 23 domestic provinces and cities, showcased innovations in coffee experiences and trade. The event saw on-site procurement deals exceeding 50 million yuan (about 6.94 million U.S. dollars).

Colombia, this year's guest of honor, highlighted its growing ties with China. "It's so important to continue the coffee adventure in China, which is currently our sixth-largest market, but with enormous potential," said Santiago Gamboa, minister-counselor of the Colombian Embassy in China.

At the festival, visitors sampled freeze-dried Colombian coffee in flavors ranging from vanilla to caramel and amaretto. "China's imports of unroasted Colombian coffee beans hit a record high last year, with arabica varieties becoming especially popular," said Xuan Xiuli, head of the China operations of Buencafé. The brand, which entered China in 2024, is now expanding westward from coastal regions.

China's customs data reveals that China's net coffee imports surged by 130,800 tonnes from 2020 to 2024, a 6.53-fold increase, with an annual growth rate of 65.7 percent.

Chen Zhenjia, secretary-general of the Asia Coffee Association, said that China's per capita consumption remains at 16 cups yearly, compared with the global average of 240, indicating the huge growth potential while the country becomes a new engine of global coffee consumption.

The boom also uplifts farmers abroad. In Colombia's Huila region, grower Stefany Martinez Gonzalez harvests beans at 1,800 meters above sea level, which journey to Chispa Xunta Beijing Trading Co., Ltd. for processing.

"By partnering with family farms, we've developed cost-effective specialty beans, helping farmers improve quality and profits," said Sun Yuxi, the firm's coffee trade manager.

Wu Jiahang, with the Colombian Coffee Growers Federation, said that to cater to China's diverse palate, Colombian producers experiment with novel processing techniques and bean varieties.

In Chongqing, a city now dotted with over 3,200 coffee shops, ranking among the top 10 nationally, beans from Yunnan, South America and Africa tempt customers with their unique aromas.

"By leveraging the advantages of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, the China-Europe Railway Express and the New International Land-sea Trade Corridor, Chongqing has been deeply connecting with domestic and international coffee production areas and is becoming a new highland for domestic coffee exhibition and trade," said Ma Lihua, director of the strategy development advisory department of real estate giant Cushman & Wakefield in Chongqing.

