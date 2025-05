We Are China

First archaeological museum in Zhejiang to open

Ecns.cn) 13:38, May 13, 2025

Visitors view cultural relics displayed at the Yujia Mountain Archaeological Museum, Zhejiang's first archaeological museum, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 12, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Cao Dan)

Located in the Linping district of Hangzhou, the complex will display key archaeological discoveries, including artifacts from the Linping Site Complex, Maoshan Mountain Site and Yujia Mountain Site.

Discovered in 2011, the Yujia Mountain Site has since yielded over 8,000 artifacts and it was recognized as one of China's top 10 archaeological discoveries of the year.

The museum is set to open on May 18.

Visitors view cultural relics displayed at the Yujia Mountain Archaeological Museum, Zhejiang's first archaeological museum, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 12, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Cao Dan)

Visitors view cultural relics displayed at the Yujia Mountain Archaeological Museum, Zhejiang's first archaeological museum, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 12, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Cao Dan)

Visitors view cultural relics displayed at the Yujia Mountain Archaeological Museum, Zhejiang's first archaeological museum, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 12, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Cao Dan)

Visitors view cultural relics displayed at the Yujia Mountain Archaeological Museum, Zhejiang's first archaeological museum, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 12, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Cao Dan)

Visitors view cultural relics displayed at the Yujia Mountain Archaeological Museum, Zhejiang's first archaeological museum, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 12, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Cao Dan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)