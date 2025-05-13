Macao SAR to celebrate Int'l Museum Day with series of activities

Xinhua) 09:52, May 13, 2025

MACAO, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The Cultural Affairs Bureau of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) said on Monday that Macao will celebrate International Museum Day starting from May 18 with a series of events under the theme "The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities."

Over 20 local museums are co-organizing "Macao International Museum Day 2025," said the bureau, offering exhibitions, performances, and interactive activities that highlight the role of museums in cultural preservation and innovation.

According to the schedule, the celebration starts with an opening ceremony on May 18 at the city's Mount Fortress Corridor, featuring dragon dance performances, workshops, guided tours, and a puzzle-solving game.

The joint "Museum Corridor" exhibition, which runs from May 18 to June 15, showcases displays from more than 20 museums. Visitors can collect commemorative stamps on postcards from different museums.

The cultural bureau also noted that the "Museum Development Forum in Greater Bay Area" will be held on May 23 at the University of Macau. Experts from the International Council of Museums, the Chinese Museums Association, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Museum Alliance will explore museum development and collaboration across the region.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)