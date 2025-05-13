China to host series of events in celebration of Int'l Museum Day

Xinhua) 09:17, May 13, 2025

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China will host a series of events from May 17 to 19 to celebrate the upcoming International Museum Day, with the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing serving as the main venue, the country's cultural heritage authority announced on Monday.

The main event will feature some key releases, including the list of the most innovative museums in 2025 and the top 10 exhibitions nationwide, said Luo Wenli, deputy head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA), at a press conference.

On May 18, the International Museum Day, a new program for overseas exhibitions will be launched, along with other major exhibitions, immersive experience activities and youth forums.

This year's celebration centers on the future development of museums amid the rapidly changing society, showcasing the latest achievements in China's museum sector and promoting greater public engagement.

China joined the International Council of Museums in 1983 and has since held International Museum Day events annually.

