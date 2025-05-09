Europe marks 80th anniversary of WWII victory with calls for peace, unity

This photo taken on May 7, 2025 shows a view of ceramic poppies displayed at the Tower of London in London, Britain. An installation of nearly 30,000 ceramic poppies is on display from May 6 to Nov. 11 at the Tower of London, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Europe celebrated the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War this week, with parades and wreath-laying ceremonies unfolding across the continent. The defeat of Fascism and Nazism in 1945 is celebrated on Victory in Europe (VE) Day and throughout the week, European leaders underscored the enduring value of peace and unity.

In Poland, nationwide observances on Thursday culminated in Warsaw's Wesola district, home to the Polish Army's Tadeusz Kosciuszko Armored Brigade. During an address to the army, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk vowed to strengthen Poland's defense capability and safeguard the country.

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, Polish President Andrzej Duda posted a strong plea: "No more war! This appeal must resound today." He called for a world grounded in "the force of law" rather than "the law of force," and called the memories of World War II a solemn reminder of the need to be "responsible stewards of peace."

A ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, known as Victory in Europe Day, is held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland, on May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday reflected on Germany's responsibility for the wars and called for the protection of unity, citing challenges including growing extremist forces in the country. He also reaffirmed Germany's commitment to the principles of the post-war international order.

In addition, the CEOs of 48 major German companies, including BASF, Evonik, Siemens, Bayer, and Deutsche Bank, issued a joint statement acknowledging their companies' historical responsibility in the Nazi era and calling for efforts against hatred, exclusion and antisemitism.

On the eve of the anniversary of VE Day on Wednesday, a meeting between newly-elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris bore a special significance. The two leaders, representing nations once bitter enemies, emphasized the significance of German-French reconciliation.

"German-French friendship is a gift, a gift of forgiveness and reconciliation, especially for us Germans," Merz said during his first trip abroad since being elected.

People attend a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

Earlier this week in Britain, nearly 30,000 ceramic red poppies cascaded down the walls of the Tower of London, representing the loss of lives during the war. British King Charles and Queen Camilla reviewed a military parade in front of Buckingham Palace, as part of four days of commemorations beginning on Monday.

In Slovakia, Prime Minister Robert Fico laid a wreath on Tuesday at the Red Army Military Cemetery in Michalovce, a city liberated by the Russian Red Army. Paying tribute to young soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the liberation of Slovakia, Fico emphasized that victory over fascism is a celebration of peace and life.

In the Netherlands, flags were flown at half-mast across the country for the national day of remembrance. Thousands gathered in Amsterdam on Monday, where Dutch King Willem-Alexander laid a wreath at a war memorial, and the nation held a two-minute silence to honor the fallen.

Italy's commemorations began earlier, on April 25, with Liberation Day parades in Rome, Milan, Florence and other cities. National museums and parks offered free admission to the public as part of the celebrations. Italian President Sergio Mattarella, accompanied by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, laid a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Altar of the Fatherland.

"Defending the freedom of the European peoples is a shared task," President Mattarella declared. "Now, equality, the affirmation of the rule of law, cooperation, the same freedom and democracy, have become common goods of the European peoples to be protected by all the parties to the European Union pact."

At the EU level, the European Parliament marked the occasion in a plenary session that featured three Second World War veterans on Wednesday. Parliamentary President Roberta Metsola stressed that the best tribute to those who gave their lives is the resolve to "never again" repeat such wars.

European Council President Antonio Costa underlined: "Peace is a heritage, but also a responsibility."

