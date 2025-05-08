Home>>
Catch up with Bowen | How do Russians see the World Anti-Fascist War?
(People's Daily App) 14:04, May 08, 2025
At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Xi Jinping is paying a state visit to Russia from May 7 to 10 and will attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow. This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. How do people here see this history? Why does it still matter so much? Join People's Daily reporter Li Bowen as he searches for answers in Moscow.
