Chinese, Russian youths exchange rare historic memorabilia

China and Russia's combined efforts proved crucial in achieving victory in the World Anti-Fascist War.

China commemorates the Victory Day of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression on Sept. 3, while Russia celebrates Victory Day for the Great Patriotic War (World War II) on May 9. What special significance do these dates hold for the people of both countries?

On the eve of Russia's Victory Day, a Chinese journalist met a young Russian on the streets of Moscow.

The Russian gave the journalist a set of vintage stamps featuring the Hero Cities from the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War, while the Chinese journalist presented him with a copy of People's Daily from 74 years ago.

