Red flags soar! Moscow dressed up to celebrate Victory Day

13:13, May 08, 2025 By Yuan Meng, Kou Jie ( People's Daily Online

As celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War approach, a festive atmosphere is building across Russia. In Moscow, the streets are adorned in their finest to welcome the arrival of Victory Day.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)