Languages

Archive

Home>>

Red flags soar! Moscow dressed up to celebrate Victory Day

By Yuan Meng, Kou Jie (People's Daily Online) 13:13, May 08, 2025

As celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War approach, a festive atmosphere is building across Russia. In Moscow, the streets are adorned in their finest to welcome the arrival of Victory Day.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)

Photos

Related Stories