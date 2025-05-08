Home>>
Red flags soar! Moscow dressed up to celebrate Victory Day
By Yuan Meng, Kou Jie (People's Daily Online) 13:13, May 08, 2025
As celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War approach, a festive atmosphere is building across Russia. In Moscow, the streets are adorned in their finest to welcome the arrival of Victory Day.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.