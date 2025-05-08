China says Egypt's sovereignty, management over Suez Canal beyond dispute
BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Egypt's sovereignty and management over the Suez Canal are beyond dispute, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.
Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a media query about U.S. President Donald Trump's recent post on the Truth Social platform, in which he called for free transit for American commercial and military ships through the Panama and Suez canals, a stance that drew strong opposition from Egypt.
"China firmly supports the Egyptian government and people in safeguarding their sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests, and opposes any bullying words or deeds," Lin said, noting that Egypt's sovereignty and management over the Suez Canal are indisputable.
