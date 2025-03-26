China's Xinfeng to establish 1.65 bln USD industrial complex in Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone

Xinhua) 10:35, March 26, 2025

CAIRO, March 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese-funded enterprise XinFeng Egypt signed a land use rights agreement on Tuesday with Egypt's General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) to establish a manufacturing complex.

Under the agreement, Xinfeng Egypt will invest 1.65 billion U.S. dollars to build a manufacturing complex covering 3.75 million square meters in the SCZone's Ain Sokhna Integrated Zone, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Industry Kamel al-Wazir, Chairman of the SCZone General Authority Waleid Gamal El-Dein, and other Egyptian officials attended the signing ceremony.

The complex, planned for completion in two phases over five years, will include nine factories, a solid waste treatment workshop, and an R&D and training center. It will primarily manufacture automobile and transportation parts, industrial standard parts, and industrial non-standard parts.

Xinfeng Egypt Chairman Tian Haikui said the manufacturing complex, expected to create 8,000 direct jobs, will focus on terminal industrial product manufacturing and high-value-added industries such as automobiles, engineering machinery, and home appliances.

"This will not only enhance the competitiveness of Egypt's manufacturing industry but also create a large number of employment opportunities, improve local skills, and promote export growth, which is highly consistent with Egypt's 'Vision 2030' goals," he told Xinhua.

