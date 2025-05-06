Feature: Chinese solar products enhance everyday living in Myanmar

May 5 (Xinhua)

YANGON, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Zaw Min Htut, 53, lives in Dedaye, Ayeyarwady region in Myanmar. For the past seven months, his home has been fully powered by solar energy, from lighting to air-conditioning.

He first learned about solar products a year ago and frequent power cuts finally pushed him to make the switch to the clean energy. "Before, it was impossible to cook or pump water on time," he told Xinhua during a recent interview.

Now, life is much easier. "I pump water and cook using solar power. It's very convenient. No more waiting for electricity," he said wile smiling.

His family of four now enjoys uninterrupted power day and night. "While others sweat during outages, we stay cool with air-conditioning," he added. "We can cook on time and live normally, even when the grid goes down."

He spent under 10 million kyats on the setup. "It's not expensive for families with an average income," he explained. The solar product he uses is called Mizu, a Chinese brand.

"More people are switching to solar, depending on what they can afford. Some use small systems, others go big. Even farmers now use solar for irrigation," he said.

U Soe Win, 56, from Yangon's Bahan township, has relied on solar power for nearly ten years. Lighting, cooling, and cooking at his home depend on solar power.

"When I started, solar panels weren't this modern," he said. "Now, they're more efficient."

He believes solar energy is the future. "It's clean, with no carbon emissions. It's the best way to reduce pollution."

"One major benefit is that we have power from the start of the day. No more waiting," he added.

Today, he also sells and installs solar systems for locals. "Most solar products in Myanmar come from China," he noted.

At his home, solar panels, batteries, and inverters are all China-made. Regarding quality and cost, he said, "If you use them properly, they last a long time. Prices have also come down. People think installing solar is expensive, but it's not."

"With just two panels, a 12-volt battery, and a 3,000-watt inverter, you can power lights, pumps, and even cooking," he explained.

He encourages others to switch to solar. "If more people use it, we can cut emissions and protect the planet," he said.

Aung Moe, 50, from Hmawbi township in Yangon region, also relies on solar. Solar power runs refrigerators, computers, air-conditioners, and kitchen appliances at his home.

"Without a reliable power supply, solar has become essential," he said. "Now I'm exploring options for my business," he said while touring the second Myanmar Power and Solar Energy Storage Lighting Expo 2025, which was held from May 1 to 4.

Also uses a Chinese brand, he believes that more people will switch to solar as prices of those products continue to fall.

Ko Thet Zin Min is the procurement manager at SEC Solar, the authorized distributor of China's Huawei solar products in Myanmar.

"We've been working with Huawei for about six years," he said. "Our bestsellers include solar batteries and inverters."

He confirmed the rising demand for solar products in Myanmar. "Our sales have grown year after year. More people and businesses are choosing solar," he said.

