Healing hands: Chinese medical team launches island-wide free clinics in Vanuatu

13:08, May 03, 2025 By Guo Xinhui ( Xinhua

SUVA, May 3 (Xinhua) -- "This is the first time we have received such professional medical care right at our doorstep. Thank you, Chinese doctors!" said a resident in Santo, the largest island of Vanuatu.

The elderly just received acupuncture treatment from a doctor of the third batch of the Chinese medical team in Vanuatu and was amazed by this magical traditional Chinese Medicine, which provided immediate relief for his joint pain.

The Chinese medical team recently conducted a week-long island-wide free clinic program in Santo, providing locals with blood pressure and blood sugar tests, chronic disease screenings, oral health checks, and traditional Chinese medicine treatments, all vital services that many had not previously accessed.

During their stay, the Chinese team was based at the only medical facility in the area, the Northern Province Hospital, where they helped provide daily consultations, treatments and surgeries to local patients, besides donating much-needed medical supplies.

The hospital is facing a shortage of medical supplies and outdated equipment, which limits the ability to conduct many basic examinations, said team leader Chen Mulei.

"Our team members drew extensively on their clinical experience to address resource shortages, prioritizing urgent medical issues across surgical, internal medicine, dental, and traditional Chinese medicine specialties," Chen told Xinhua.

One significant case involved a patient with a severe inguinal hernia who had gone without effective treatment for years because of medical constraints. Following a collaborative evaluation by general surgeon Yang Yong and urologist Fan Bohan, the medical team successfully operated on the patient, who was able to recover and be discharged within two days.

Mark Akoe, head of the Northern Province Hospital, expressed his deep gratitude. "The efficiency and professionalism of the Chinese medical team have greatly assisted us, and we look forward to long-term cooperation!"

The third batch of medical personnel, comprising nine clinical staff members from Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, was dispatched to Vanuatu in September 2024.

Since their arrival, the medical team has diagnosed and treated over 2,500 patients, performed more than 400 surgeries, and held nearly 40 training sessions along with dozens of free healthcare services, earning widespread acclaim from the local community.

