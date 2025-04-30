China-donated tents serve as shelter to Afghan returnees in Kandahar

Xinhua) 14:40, April 30, 2025

KABUL, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of Afghan refugees who recently returned from the neighboring Pakistan have been sheltered in tents donated by China in the southern Afghanistan Kandahar province, provincial director for the Afghan Red Crescent Society Mawlawi Mohammad Shuaib Haqqani said Wednesday.

In the first phase, 100 pieces of the China-donated tents were erected in Takhtapul district to accommodate 100 families who returned from Pakistan, the official said, adding his office has the capacity to erect 150 more tents if required.

Mawlawi Haqqani also expressed gratitude to China for sending humanitarian aid to help the needy families.

Nearly 2 million Afghan refugees have reportedly returned home from neighboring Iran and Pakistan, and both countries have asked undocumented foreign nationals to put an end to illegal stay and return to their homes.

Around 100,000 Afghan refugees returned to their homeland in April.

China has provided a variety of assistance, including medicine, winter clothes, blankets and foodstuffs to the war-ravaged Afghanistan over the past several years.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)