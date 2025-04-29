China leads int'l support for Mozambique's emergency response, development efforts

Xinhua) 10:31, April 29, 2025

MAPUTO, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China has emerged as the largest international partner supporting Mozambique's emergency response and development efforts during President Daniel Chapo's first 100 days in office.

Presenting his government's 100-day progress report on Monday, Chapo revealed that Mozambique secured 100 million U.S. dollars in international support, with China contributing 68.5 million dollars -- by far the largest share, along with 21.2 million dollars from Japan and 11 million dollars from Sweden.

The funds from China are being used to bolster emergency responses and development projects, particularly humanitarian assistance for cyclone victims and post-election recovery efforts in Cabo Delgado, in the north of the country, Chapo said.

Chapo also highlighted a 96 percent success rate in meeting the government's initial action plan, citing achievements such as strengthening coastal surveillance capabilities.

Addressing internal reforms, Chapo announced the restructuring of Mozambique Airlines after uncovering conflicts of interest within the company.

Despite ongoing development challenges, the president reaffirmed his government's commitment to reform.

"We are not doing anyone a favor. We are fulfilling our mission, with the trust and responsibility entrusted to us by the Mozambican people," he said.

