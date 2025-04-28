Highlights of BWF Sudirman Cup

Xinhua) 16:18, April 28, 2025

Iwanaga Rin (R) /Nakanishi Kie of Japan compete in the women's doubles match against Gronya Somerville/Angela Yu of Australia during the group C match between Japan and Australia at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gronya Somerville (R) /Angela Yu of Australia compete in the women's doubles match against Iwanaga Rin/Nakanishi Kie of Japan during the group C match between Japan and Australia at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Iwanaga Rin (R) /Nakanishi Kie of Japan compete in the women's doubles match against Gronya Somerville/Angela Yu of Australia during the group C match between Japan and Australia at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gronya Somerville/Angela Yu (R) of Australia compete in the women's doubles match against Iwanaga Rin/Nakanishi Kie of Japan during the group C match between Japan and Australia at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Iwanaga Rin (Front)/Nakanishi Kie of Japan compete in the women's doubles match against Gronya Somerville/Angela Yu of Australia during the group C match between Japan and Australia at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gronya Somerville/Angela Yu (L) of Australia compete in the women's doubles match against Iwanaga Rin/Nakanishi Kie of Japan during the group C match between Japan and Australia at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

An Se Young of South Korea hits a return during the women's singles match against Michelle Li of Canada during the Group A match between South Korea and Canada at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Michelle Li of Canada hits a return during the women's singles match against An Se Young of South Korea during the Group A match between South Korea and Canada at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

An Se Young of South Korea hits a return during the women's singles match against Michelle Li of Canada during the Group A match between South Korea and Canada at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Michelle Li of Canada hits a return during the women's singles match against An Se Young of South Korea during the Group A match between South Korea and Canada at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

An Se Young of South Korea celebrates scoring during the women's singles match against Michelle Li of Canada during the Group A match between South Korea and Canada at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

