China's top legislature convenes standing committee session

Xinhua) 08:17, April 28, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the first plenary meeting of the 15th session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Sunday started a regular session to review a raft of bills including law drafts and reports.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presided over the first plenary meeting of the committee's 15th session.

Lawmakers reviewed a draft private sector promotion law, draft revisions to the Law on the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases and to the Arbitration Law, the draft atomic energy law, and a proposal by the chairpersons' meeting on deliberating a draft environmental code.

They also reviewed proposals submitted for deliberation by the State Council, including those on the draft national development planning law, a draft revision to the Prison Law, and reports concerning environmental protection, state-owned asset management and lawmakers' qualifications, as well as a decision on the appointment and removal of officials, among other bills.

