China pushes for legislation on national development planning

Xinhua) 14:20, April 27, 2025

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China is pushing for the legislation on national development planning with a draft law submitted to lawmakers for deliberation on Sunday.

The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) started to hold its four-day 15th session on Sunday in Beijing.

The draft law aims to improve the country's macroeconomic governance framework, give play to the strategic role of national development planning, promote high-quality development, and advance the modernization of the national governance system and capabilities.

The longstanding practices in national development planning will be legally formalized.

The legislation is expected to further improve the systems that guarantee the implementation of national development plans and enhance the coherence of macroeconomic policies.

The draft law consists of four chapters and 31 articles, outlining the overarching requirements for development planning, procedures for formulating plans, and mechanisms for their implementation.

