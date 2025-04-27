U.S. tariffs add to Americans' financial strain
By Chen Zi (People's Daily Online) 13:59, April 27, 2025
Cartoon by Ma Hongliang
Egg prices in the U.S. have surged in 2025. With supplies running low and prices soaring, eggs have become a rare find on many supermarket shelves.
The upward trend continued in March, with prices rising 60.4 percent from a year earlier, according to The Independent.
Statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) show the average price of eggs in March reached a record high of $8.17 per dozen.
Prices of other essential goods have also continued to climb, driving up the cost of living for Americans. U.S. tariffs on trade partners have only added to the pressure on consumers.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. reports over 800 measles cases so far this year
- California wine exports face steep decline amid trade tensions
- Former Malaysian PM warns U.S. tariffs will backfire
- Interview: Trump's tariffs ignore U.S. services surplus, risk global disruption, says German economist
- U.S. faces resurgence of measles cases as vaccination rates decline: study
- Public trust in U.S. drops sharply in Finland: survey
- Trade uncertainty challenges US growers, rural communities: Almond Board of California
- Interview: U.S. tariffs inflict disproportionate harm on African economies, says former UNECA chief
- Trump to shut down agency funding developing countries: report
- 2 U.S. Marines referred to prosecutors for alleged sexual assaults in Japan's Okinawa
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.