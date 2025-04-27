U.S. tariffs add to Americans' financial strain

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

Egg prices in the U.S. have surged in 2025. With supplies running low and prices soaring, eggs have become a rare find on many supermarket shelves.

The upward trend continued in March, with prices rising 60.4 percent from a year earlier, according to The Independent.

Statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) show the average price of eggs in March reached a record high of $8.17 per dozen.

Prices of other essential goods have also continued to climb, driving up the cost of living for Americans. U.S. tariffs on trade partners have only added to the pressure on consumers.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)