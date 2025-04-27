U.S. reports over 800 measles cases so far this year

Xinhua) 13:37, April 27, 2025

LOS ANGELES, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The United States has reported 884 confirmed measles cases so far this year, marking a sharp increase compared to the previous year, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday.

So far in 2025, 11 measles outbreaks have been recorded nationwide. The CDC defines an outbreak as three or more related cases. Confirmed cases have been reported across 30 U.S. jurisdictions, with 94 hospitalizations and three deaths attributed to the disease.

This year's measles case count represents a significant rise from 2024, when the country reported a total of 285 measles cases.

The CDC emphasizes that the best way to prevent measles is through vaccination. Two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine are highly effective in preventing the disease.

